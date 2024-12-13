WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Withdraws From Saturday Night's Main Event Appearance

With WWE Saturday Night's Main Event set to be a throwback, a number of legends are reportedly slated to attend the event, which emanates from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. These legends include "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Koko B. Ware, and Tito Santana. Elsewhere, a new report indicates that another notable name has now pulled out of his planned WWE SNME appearance.

According to Dominic DeAngelo of SEScoops, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase initially committed to the December 14 special, but has since been forced to withdraw from it. As such, the WWE Hall of Famer will no longer be able to attend. The circumstances surrounding DiBiase's sudden withdrawal were not disclosed.

DiBiase took part in the original WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event series, which spanned from 1985 until 1992. In his first televised WWE SNME performance (March 1988), DiBiase defeated fellow Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage by countout. The following month, he bested Don Muraco, before beating The Blue Blazer at the February 1989 showcase. Later that same year, DiBiase challenged Hulk Hogan, albeit unsuccessfully, for the WWE Championship (then known as WWF World Heavyweight Championship). In his final two SNME in-ring outings, DiBiase battled Bret "The Hitman" Hart to a double countout. In the original series' final broadcast, he and Irwin R. Schyster, together known as Money Inc., lost to Savage and The Ultimate Warrior via countout.

Fast forward to 2024, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns for the first time in 16 years, with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens notably clashing over the Undisputed WWE Championship and Jesse "The Body" Ventura once again calling the action.