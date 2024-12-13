Update On AEW Star Juice Robinson Following Continental Classic Injury

"Rock Hard" Juice Robinson is on the road to recovery. This week, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former NJPW star came out of surgery successfully on his broken fibula this past Monday. This injury comes months after he suffered and convalesced from a languished back injury.

It appeared there was confusion as to when Robinson's injury occurred two weeks ago on "AEW Collision," with earlier reports by Dave Meltzer speculating that the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion obtained the injury less than three minutes into his match with Will Ospreay as part of the Gold League of this year's AEW Continental Classic Tournament, during a sunset flip spot. However, new information is coming in that the injury came from another attempt at the move right before Ospreay connected a Styles Clash. The former International Champion came away the victor with three points earned from that scheduled contest.

How long Robinson will be out of action remains undetermined. Meanwhile, "El As del Espacio (The Ace of Space)," Komander, has replaced The Bang Bang Gang member in the tournament. Komander has not racked up any points so far, as he has lost back-to-back to Ricochet and Darby Allin. His next scheduled match will be at the Winter Is Coming edition of "Collision" in 10-man tag team action this Saturday.