CM Punk Teases Potential Return To WWE Commentary At Saturday Night's Main Event

Tonight, for the first time in 16 years, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will return live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Five matches have been added to the card, including the crowning of the first-ever Women's United States Champion between Michin and Chelsea Green. But that's what's happening in the ring. Over at the broadcast booth, there's a chance that two of the most recent hell-froze-over moments in WWE could join forces collectively, as Jesse "The Body" Ventura will make his long overdue return to commentary, potentially along with the man who anointed himself "The Voice of the Voiceless," CM Punk.

During yesterday's color commentary appearance for a CFFC (Cage Fury Fighting Championships) event, Punk expressed interest in joining Ventura on commentary for Saturday Night's Main Event by saying, "I got to get this out of my system. I might be doing commentary with Jesse 'The Body' Ventura tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event. I got to relax. Get us thrown on Peacock, brother."

Punk has made sporadic commentary appearances for other WWE premium live events while recovering from a torn tricep injury he obtained at the Royal Rumble. Now back with vigorous venom running through his veins, he helped The OG Bloodline add a tally toward their win column at Survivor Series: WarGames last month. As promised, Paul Heyman, who has a storied history with Punk, pledged to grant any favor "The Best in the World" asks. What that favor is remains to be seen. Saturday Night's Main Event airs on NBC and Peacock at 8PM EST.