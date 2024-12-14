Thunder Rosa Opens Up About 'Rediscovery' On AEW Collision

AEW star Thunder Rosa hasn't had much luck when it comes to staying physically healthy, as she suffered a concussion this past August and previously was out of action for 16 months with a severe back injury. Throughout 2024, Rosa has continued to mostly wrestle on "AEW Collision," where she's had the opportunity to feud with Deonna Purrazzo and eventually step in the ring with Harley Cameron following her concussion. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Rosa reflected on her return to the ring, explaining how she's been able to reinvent herself, and is focused on maintaining an important role in AEW's women's division.

"It's been a rediscovery as a professional wrestler also as a person, as Melissa Cervantes, of what is important for me. What I want to leave as a legacy after I'm done wrestling, and also my role in the women's division and AEW and definitely working Saturday's has allowed me to really reinvent, try new stuff and also to reach out to everybody that works on ROH and 'Collision' and just create this really strong bonds with a lot of the girls in the back ... I want to thank Deonna Purrazzo for really bringing that fire back from babyface Thunder Rosa, she was really important for me this year for me to become who I became, and then she challenged me a lot in terms of becoming a better babyface."

Rosa continued by expressing her admiration for other female talent on the AEW roster such as Taya Valkyrie, while also stating that if the women's division is booked correctly, they often create magic and have the ability to showcase their strength.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.