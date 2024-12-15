Kevin Owens Corrects The Record On Cody Rhodes Attack, Triple H Incident After WWE SNME

Word spreads through the wrestling grapevine, and even though Kevin Owens' assault on Cody Rhodes and following altercation with Triple H occurred after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, most of the wrestling community is aware of Owens' actions. In response to the influx of attention, Owens rook to social media to correct the narratives that have spawned after Saturday's NBC special ended.

Owens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost some headlines WWE's official social media channels have shared. Owens first reposted a headline accusing him of brutalizing Cody Rhodes with a Piledriver just after the conclusion of Saturday Night's Main Event. Owens offered his own one-sided edits to WWE's original headline, calling WWE officials "incompetent" and reducing "The American Nightmare" to simply "The American Person."

*EXCLUSIVE: After getting screwed out of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion by incompetent referees, Kevin Owens justifiably gets retribution on The American Person with an often imitated, never truly duplicated, PACKAGE PILEDRIVER just moments after Saturday Night's Main... https://t.co/Dy2s6PO7TR — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 15, 2024

Owens' reposted another clip from WWE's social media channels, specifically one that documented his post-match altercation with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Here, Owens embellished his interaction with the WWE Hall of Famer, claiming that Levesque was merely extending an invitation to Christmas dinner. Owens claimed that Levesque also invited him to watch back Saturday Night's Main Event on a "734 inch TV."

*Upon leaving gorilla, Triple H enthusiastically thanks Kevin Owens for the house and tells him how proud he is of Kevin for doing what needed to be done and taking what he truly deserves and proceeds to invite him over to his house for Christmas dinner and to watch #SNME back on... https://t.co/08C8M93ye0 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 15, 2024

Fans rallied behind Owens underneath both of his posts, with some agreeing that he was screwed out of his title, while others christened him as the babyface in his feud with Rhodes. Owens lost his Undisputed WWE Championship match against defending champion Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event in a bout that saw several referee bumps, causing falls to go uncounted and weapons to be used without authoritative discretion. WWE has yet to release any disciplinary measures against Owens, either regarding his violent post-match attack on Rhodes or his violent altercation with Levesque. Owens has made no further comments at this time.