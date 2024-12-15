WWE Star Tells Inaugural Women's US Champ Chelsea Green To 'Sleep With One Eye Open'

Last night, Chelsea Green cemented her place in the WWE history books as she defeated Michin to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. With this win, however, Green has also cemented herself as a target in the "WWE SmackDown" locker room, with her tournament finals opponent being the first to aim a proverbial arrow in Green's direction.

"Growing up, my daddy told me that I'd have to work twice as hard to get half of what everybody else has, and that continues to this day," Michin said in WWE digital exclusive. "Now Chelsea, you brought your big one today. Yeah, you won the title, but that just means that you have a large target on your back. I promise you, you are going to have to sleep with one eye open. Every time you come into the room, you have to check every single corner because baby I am not going to stop until I get that title. I was this close and you think I'm just going to walk away from it? Nah. I'm not done until I get mine."

Michin, like Green, returned to WWE following a release from the company in 2021. In Michin's case, her resurgence came in November 2022 when she aligned herself with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles, collectively known as The O.C. Since then, she has emerged as a singles star in the "Raw" locker room, then later, "SmackDown."

Most recently, Michin entered the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament with the goal of claiming her first ever title under the WWE banner. And despite coming up just short of doing so at WWE SNME, she is determined to change that by becoming, in her words, the "#AndNew" Women's United States Champion in the near future.