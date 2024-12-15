ROH Champion Chris Jericho Shares Backstage Look At GCW Attack

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho gained an advantage ahead of his title defence against Matt Cardona at Final Battle on December 20. This weekend, Jericho surprised his opponent with an attack at GCW Highest In the Room 3 in Los Angeles during his main event match with Effy. In a post shared to his Instagram page, the "King of New York" gave his fans a backstage look on how he managed to get involved in the event.

Jericho also had this to say in the caption underneath the reel: "...Hi @themattcardona, you didn't think that the King of New York would pop up in Los Angeles at your @gamechangerwrestling Indy Event, did you? You made a big mistake forgetting who you're dealing with......I always get my man! See you at #rohfinalbattle. @aew @ringofhonor."

Jericho also revealed an AEW t-shirt after the attack which was met with loud boos from the fans in attendance, as the companies have had some disagreements. AEW President Tony Khan pulled Ricky Starks from GCW events following comments made by Effy about Khan's father. Willie Mack was also reportedly pulled from GCW shows, including Highest in the Room 3. However, that move was rumored to be a decision made by Mack and not AEW.

The ROH World Champion has made a habit of showing up in other promotions unannounced since leaving WWE in 2017. He attacked Kenny Omega in both NJPW and at the inaugural All In event in 2018, the latter while dressed as Pentagon Jr.. He attacked Will Ospreay at a RevPro event in 2023 while dressed as NJPW star BUSHI, and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at a PWG event in 2023.