Arn Anderson Names WWE & AEW Stars As Top Second-Generation Wrestlers

Nowadays, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is largely focused on boosting the in-ring career of his son, Brock, who is currently working for MLW as well as various independent wrestling promotions. During a recent episode of the "ARN" podcast, Anderson shared his thoughts on other notable generational performers, two of which reside in WWE, while another acts as a wrestler and coach for AEW.

"Cody and Dustin [Rhodes], gotta put them at the top [of the generational wrestlers pack]," Anderson said. "Brad Armstrong, gotta put him up there in that group. Randy Orton, and let me tell you, his dad Bob Orton Jr. and Dick Slater were my reasons for getting in the wrestling business. Bob Orton Jr. I don't think gets enough credit for the performer that he was as well as Dick Slater. Randy came right behind him every bit as good, but in a different way. Their styles are not the same; they're completely different."

In the present day, Cody Rhodes serves as the Undisputed WWE Champion, most recently defending his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Owens piledrived Rhodes into the mat after the title match, causing the latter to be taken out of the venue on a stretcher. Meanwhile, Orton remains out of action as well, courtesy of a similar attack unleashed by Owens last month.

Under the AEW-ROH banner, Dustin Rhodes continues to serve as a backstage coach and an in-ring performer. On-screen, he currently holds the ROH Tag Team Championships with Sammy Guevara, while fellow generational workers Marshall and Ross Von Erich hold the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships alongside him.

