Tommy Dreamer Points Out Effective Technique AEW Used On Dynamite This Week

AEW, their CEO Tony Khan, or talents like Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho are often criticized by fans, while the promotion also gets backlash due to their production decisions. Tommy Dreamer, though, has shared praise for the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," explaining how the show was both interesting and fun to him.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer noted how the promotion gave fans a refresher of the past few weeks and that the show led into the upcoming AEW Holiday Bash event. The veteran explained that one aspect WWE often does well is the use of its shows to advertise its product, which AEW has done well recently.

"The show felt very organized and the show reminded me — and had a lot of different feels — but when I say reminded me, not 'reminded me of,' they reminded me of what happened last week," Dreamer explained. "The different tools and the good things that WWE does."

Dreamer also pointed out how the promotion also made sure to recap the upcoming AEW All In: Texas show on "Dynamite," which has already sold tickets worth 1.2 million dollars.

"Another massive, massive big shoutout, and I'd also give a double Steve Austin middle finger to the haters," Dreamer added. "There's not a lot of people walking the face of the planet that can say, 'We drew 1.2 million dollars on an on-sale,' so hat's off to all involved."

Dreamer further noted that AEW wasn't bragging about the show because of this and that the flow was different throughout, which he hopes translates into better ratings.

