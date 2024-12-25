The Undertaker Says He Shouldn't Have Been In This WWE WrestleMania Match

In the main event of WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns, in what seemed to be "The Phenom's" final match of his career at the time, officially passing the torch to one of the current stars on the WWE roster. However, it was noticeable that The Undertaker was struggling to wrestle Reigns for 20 minutes, with many disappointed that the match wasn't worthy of a final match for The Undertaker.

On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," "The Deadman" explained that he still has regrets about his match with Reigns.

"The mess still bothers me. Not that I lost, but just I stayed a little long. I didn't have enough for him that I liked to have given him. At that point, [my] body was shutting down and, yeah, I shouldn't have been in that match," said The Undertaker.

He also mentioned that if he had fought Reigns ten years earlier, he would've "kicked his ass," alluding to his body being in much better shape at that time.

The following year at WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker faced John Cena, after spending months training and preparing for the event. But, then WWE creative head Vince McMahon gave the two WWE legends just five minutes for the match. The Undertaker has since voiced his disappointment at being allotted a limited amount of time to step in the ring with Cena, as he felt that his body was prepared for a much longer match.

"The Deadman" had a fitting retirement match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, calling time on an iconic career.

