Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW's Ticket Sales For All In 2025

Tony Khan recently provided an update on the ticket sales for AEW All In 2025, revealing that the show has eclipsed over a million dollars thus far. AEW will be looking to generate a larger audience from last years All In event, which sold just over 50,000 tickets compared to 81,000 in 2023, which broke the world record for most paid attendance at a professional wrestling event. Former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff has provided his thoughts on AEW's early success for All In 2025 on "83 Weeks," stating that he's curious to see if the company can maintain its sales due to its recent struggles drawing attendance.

"Congratulations to AEW; they broke a million dollars. I think advanced ticket sales so that's nothing but a good thing, that's not a bad day, right? Nothing to make you frown. So it'll be fun to watch how the rest of it goes — that's a big stadium for a company that's struggling to draw in smaller markets and smaller buildings, so we'll see. It's an event. That's the thing about a big show — sometimes it's not even about creative ... WrestleMania has become so big that, while we all love when there's a great story ... even if when there wasn't, WrestleMania still sold."

Bischoff also noted how this will be AEW's first stadium show in the United States. He believes Khan's promotion will be able to sell tickets to people who otherwise wouldn't attend weekly tapings or smaller pay-per-views because of the importance of the event, as well as being hosted in a large venue like Globe Life Field. Tony Khan has hyped up AEW All In 2025 in the lead up to the event, stating that the show will deliver.

