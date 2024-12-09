AEW Boss Tony Khan Hypes Magnitude Of All In 2025 Stadium Show

July may still be a long ways away, but that doesn't mean AEW can't start ramping up the hype for All In. The promotion's marquee event is set for Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas next year, the first stadium show AEW will run in the US, with tickets having gone on-sale earlier today, following the pre-sale last week. As one would expect leading into this momentous occasion, AEW owner Tony Khan is really excited about this development.

During an interview with "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," Khan predictably hyped up the stadium show, including going into his usual promoter verbiage by mentioning the on-sale date. Khan also was sure to mention the historical implications for this All In, and why this show will be one of a kind, outside of WWE events such as WrestleMania.

"I guarantee you this is going to be history in pro-wrestling," Khan said. "No American wrestling company, other than WWE, has attempted to run a stadium show in decades. And to run a show of this magnitude, Texas is the perfect state. There's great wrestling fans all around Texas. And we think Globe Life Field is going to be packed with wrestling fans on July 12 for All In: Texas. It's going to be a great AEW event. And every time AEW goes on PPV, we deliver, especially for our biggest events."

While WWE will be the comparison many make regarding All In, Khan is also, in a way, competing against himself and the previous incarnations of All In at Wembley Stadium. Both shows were massive successes for AEW, drawing over 80K in 2023 and 50K in 2024, giving Globe Life Field, which seats over 40K, plenty to live up to.

