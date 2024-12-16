NXT North American Champ Tony D'Angelo Set For Series On The CW

"WWE NXT" North American Champion Tony D'Angelo is adding an IMDb credit to his resume, joining the cast of The CW series "Wild Cards."

According to a report by Variety, the self-proclaimed "Don of NXT" will guest star as a character called Jaws, described by the report as a "formidable and commanding criminal mastermind." "Wild Cards," which originally debuted on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, centers around a conwoman and a demoted detective as they team up to solve crimes. In addition to D'Angelo, season 2 also features guest stars Ally Sheedy ("Short Circuit"), Marie Avgeropoulos ("The 100") and Martin Sheen ("Spawn").

D'Angelo's casting appears to be the kind of win-win crossover long favored by WWE and whatever station is carrying it. Both John Cena and The Miz appeared in episodes of "Psych" for the USA Network when USA was also the home of "WWE Raw." Going back further, another USA Network show, "Nash Bridges," featured "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a recurring role as bounty hunter Jake Cage. D'Angelo's role in "Wild Cards" could mark the beginning of further collaborations that strengthen the relationship with its network. The CW secured broadcasting rights to "WWE NXT" earlier this year, with the debut episode airing on October 1.

D'Angelo last competed on the December 10 episode of "WWE NXT," defeating "All Ego" Ethan Page. Page, who's been selling a down-on-his-luck persona after a string of losses, was approached by D'Angelo backstage and offered a title shot. D'Angelo defeated Page, who again sold dejection when cameras caught up to him later on.

"Wild Cards" will air January 8 on CBC and February 5 on The CW.