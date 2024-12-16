Health Update On Liv Morgan Following WWE SNME

Liv Morgan retained her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. During the match, she also suffered a bloody nose which could be visibly seen following her victory. There was concern that Morgan was legitimately injured, possibly sustaining a broken nose, but according to Fightful Select, the Women's World Champion luckily avoided any serious damage.

On Sunday night, Fightful revealed that Morgan's bloody nose was caused due to a piercing. The "Genius of the Sky" had hit a brutal knee strike on Morgan near the end of the match, which initially started the bleeding, but thankfully Morgan escaped without any fractures to her nose.

Before heading backstage after her victory over SKY, Morgan was confronted by Rhea Ripley on the entrance ramp, teasing another match between both women in the near future. Morgan first defeated Ripley at SummerSlam when she retained her title due to interference from Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed "Mami" during the match. Their second bout came at Bad Blood when Ripley lost because of a returning Raquel Rodriguez who helped Morgan pickup the win.

It's possible that Ripley will finally defeat Morgan in their next encounter due to the longevity of their feud, but the time and place for "Mami's" next title opportunity is still uncertain. Furthermore, the numbers are against Ripley at this time, and it still remains to be fully confirmed if Morgan is healthy enough to wrestle after busting her nose on Saturday Night's Main Event.