WWE's Bayley Announces Charity Broadcast With Fellow Superstars

While Bayley was unsuccessful in her attempt to become the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion over the weekend, that isn't preventing the wrestler from raising money for a good cause this week. Bayley took to Instagram yesterday to announce a livestream meant to raise money for kids in the foster care system, with some fellow WWE stars scheduled to appear.

The livestream will take place Tuesday, January 17, at 12:15 p.m. ET, on Bayley's Instagram. Along with the announcers wrestlers, the WWE star teased a few surprise appearances. Bayley will be asking the guests questions of her own as well as some sent in by fans, with donations going to Bayley's chosen cause.

Carmella's presence for the charity stream is notable, as she has not appeared onscreen in WWE since March 2023. Shortly after that, Carmella became pregnant and later gave birth to a son, with "WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves as the father. In the months since giving birth, Carmella has dealt with some setbacks that have kept her out of the ring, and it's unclear if or when she might decide to come back to wrestling. Carmella commented on Bayley's social media announcement and shared her excitement.

Newly-crowned Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green also showed up in the comments section of the post, hinting at her involvement by informing Bayley that she was awaiting an invitation to the event. The two aren't on friendly terms onscreen, as Green defeated Bayley this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," though she required the help of Piper Niven. With her victory over Bayley, Green advanced to the tournament finals and defeated Michin at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to win the new Women's US title.