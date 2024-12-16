WWE HOFer DDP Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling Again At 70

Only a handful of wrestlers are able to say that they've wrestled in four decades, and even less can say they've wrestled in five or six. One of the few who can make that claim, however, is WWE Hall of Famer and WCW star Diamond Dallas Page, who began wrestling all the way back in 1979 and continued his career in various forms all the way till 2020, when he wrestled his last match to date in AEW at the age of 63. Now at 68 years old, DDP remains in great overall shape, which of course leads to questions regarding whether one more match is possible.

According to DDP, however, it's not. During an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," DDP seemed to dismiss the possibility of wrestling again, especially once he hits the age of 70. That doesn't mean DDP is dismissing the idea of ever doing anything physical in the ring again, noting that he was more than open to hitting his trademark signature move one more time.

"I am there for a Diamond Cutter," DDP said. "I do want to hit one when I'm 70."

While DDP has largely stayed out of the ring since his last AEW match, where he, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall were defeated by MJF, The Butcher, and the Blade, he has remained a notable figure in wrestling, especially while cheering on friend Cody Rhodes. Most recently, DDP was seen in the crowd for WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, and he later revealed after the event that he had reached an agreement with WWE on a legend's contract.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription