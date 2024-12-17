WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/13/2024

The final stop before the return of the legendary Saturday Night's Main Event show was the December 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Michin and Chelsea Green advancing to the finals of the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament and the final face-off between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were the biggest hooks to try and get people to tune in to NBC 24 hours later. But how many people tuned in to the USA Network to see it unfold?

"Wrestlenomics" has confirmed with a Nielsen source that the December 13 episode of "SmackDown" averaged a total of 1,530,000 viewers, a 2 percent increase on the previous week, and the first time since November 22 that the show has crossed the 1.5 million viewer mark. The show also witnessed an 8 percent increase on the trailing four-week average that currently sits on 1,412,000, but is down significantly from the same period in 2023. However, 2023's shows had the advantage of being on FOX which reaches more homes.

There was also a small increase in the 18-49 key demographic, which rose to a 0.47 rating from 0.44 that "SmackDown" earned the previous week. This number is up 17 percent on the trailing four-week average of 0.40, and puts "SmackDown" top in the category for all primetime telecasts on cable television for that night, with the show's closest competition being a showing of the 1990 movie "Home Alone" on FX, which ranked second with a 0.21.

Fans who tuned in for the whole of "SmackDown" also got to see the televised in-ring return of Braun Strowman, who squashed Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa by disqualification, and Naomi offered her services as Bianca Belair's new partner following the mysterious backstage attack on Jade Cargill on November 22.