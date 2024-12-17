Bully Ray On What Chelsea Green Must Do To Elevate WWE Women's U.S. Title Over

Bully Ray has discussed Chelsea Green's Women's United States title win at Saturday Night's Main Event and detailed how WWE should book her run with the title.

"Before I can blow as much smoke as possible up Chelsea Green's ass, allow me to tell you this — there is no way in hell that this championship can make Chelsea Green simply because this belt is brand new. It's not established. All it is is an acknowledgment that she won the tournament for the United States Championship," began Ray on "Busted Open."

Ray argued that there's no history or lineage for the title, and while drawing parallels between the new title and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he stated that the latter has some history, but the new women's title doesn't.

The WWE legend outlined what he hopes WWE and Green can do with the new title, and also stated that he believes that she can help establish the Women's US title.

"I hope they put Chelsea in situations where she can be featured and help make this championship, 'cause Chelsea has proved time and time again, no matter what you give her, she hits it out of the park," said Ray. "You need Chelsea to be a complete goofball and laugh at her? Done. You need Chelsea to take a bump off a ladder, backwards through tables, and do it perfectly and make it look ... she's the only girl I know that can make that kind of fall look so damn hot. She does it perfectly. You need her to have a great wrestling match? She can go out there and do that too."

Ray thinks Green is over with the audience and doesn't need the title. But, he added that if he was the booker, he would have liked to have seen her hold the Money in the Bank briefcase, while Tiffany Stratton — the current holder of the briefcase — could've won the WWE Women's US Championship.

