WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Explains What He Can Teach To Younger Talent

It took a little bit of time, but Jesse "The Body" Ventura is back in the WWE fold, armed with a WWE legends contract and even making commentary appearances for the promotion, including working Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. The former Governor of Minnesota has indicated he's willing to get more involved, however, and is especially eager to provide guidance for some of the younger talent in wrestling today.

In an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" just a day before calling Saturday Night's Main Event, Ventura was asked about what he was looking to educate the younger wrestling talent on. Ventura wants younger wrestlers, especially those in love with the modern wrestling style, to learn a lesson he himself learned when his career was cut short early due to blood clot issues.

"One of the things I'm going to teach them is 'Look to the future,'" Ventura said. "And especially in wrestling today because what they're doing today, I like to look at it and kind of chuckle. Because there was the American style of wrestling, and then there was the Mexican style of wrestling, of lucha libre. Well, we've all kind of figured the American style would eventually take over?

"Uh uh, lucha libre's taken over, because these guys are doing aerial stuff today like Mexican wrestling of yesterday. And that's one of the reasons my favorite wrestler is Dominik. But him aside...I just see the trend is for these high flying moves and very dangerous moves. And so, I want to instill in the young wrestlers 'Remember, there is life after wrestling. And remember that you don't want to kill yourself now and not know that there's a future ahead for you later.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription