What Is A Piledriver And Why Did WWE Ban It?

In a rare scene, the piledriver has been used not once, but twice on WWE television in recent weeks, with the first being taken by Randy Orton on the November 8 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The latest one came as a package variant against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the aftermath of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Both of them, however, came courtesy of Kevin Owens, who is now touting himself as the "true" WWE Champion.

For nearly 25 years, WWE has considered the piledriver a prohibited move, with few exceptions, as it carries serious risks. What exactly is a piledriver, though?

"Wild" Bill Longson, a former three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, is widely credited with innovating the wrestling move. In its most basic form, the piledriver consists of one wrestler inverting their opponent and dropping them head-first onto the mat while either in a sitting or kneeling position. This basic move, of course, has expanded to now include several variations, such as the aforementioned package piledriver used by Kevin Owens. Elsewhere, AEW's Deonna Purrazzo and NJPW's Minoru Suzuki utilize a cradle version, in which a wrestler holds their opponent upside-down facing the same direction, then hooks their arms around one leg of the opponent and spikes them to the mat. Another popular iteration is the reverse piledriver, also known as the belly-to-belly piledriver, with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and AEW's Rey Fenix using it.

Prior to its 2000 ban, a number of in-ring performers regularly utilized the piledriver under the banner of WWE/WWF, such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Paul Orndorff, The Undertaker, and Kane. Over the course of his respective career, The Undertaker popularized the kneeling reverse piledriver, which he called The Tombstone.