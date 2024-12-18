Kevin Nash Thinks This WWE Faction Leader Is Ready For A Main Event Shot

In the present day, the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and GUNTHER occupy the main-event level of the "WWE Raw" men's division. On a recent episode of "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the possibility of another talent, namely Karrion Kross, joining that same level in the near future.

"I follow him. I watch the show. There's been a couple of times I thought that they were going to do something with him and they didn't," Nash said.

When asked if that meant he thought Kross wasn't ready for a top spot, Nash clarified, "No, he's definitely ready. You've [just] got so much talent there now."

Kross, the leader of The Final Testament, recently guided his stable to victory over The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Uncle Howdy) on "Raw" by pinning Uncle Howdy, though he did have some help from the blinding powder released by Paul Ellering moments before. Following this win, The Miz declared that The Final Testament didn't need him anymore. Kross, however, insisted that their business with the Wyatt Sicks wasn't finished until he personally said it was. As such, Kross ordered Miz to request a match against Dexter Lumis on next week's episode of "Raw," with the aim of launching the first strike against the rival faction.

Prior to forming The Final Testament late last year, Kross had not been seen on WWE television for four months, as his last televised match took place against AJ Styles on an August 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown." In "WWE NXT," he claimed two reigns as NXT Champion.

