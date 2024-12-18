Former AEW Star Hints At Connection To WWE Raw Tease

After the mysterious videos that aired earlier this year that led to the return of the Viking Raiders, WWE has decided to go back to that well, airing a mystery vignette this past Monday on "Raw" that featured a circle with a slash through it. While unconfirmed, the similarities between the symbol and Penta El Zero Miedo's "Cero Miedo" logo have led to the natural conclusion that the vignette is for the former AEW star, who has been expected to join WWE after his contract finally expired this past month.

Whether or not Penta is the one behind the mystery symbol, at least one former co-worker of his is attempting to make people think this individual connected. Taking to X on late Tuesday afternoon, former AEW star Jose the Assistant posted a white circle with a slash through it, while also changing his name to include the symbol instead of an "o" while spelling out his name. This could be taken as a sign of solidarity with whoever is behind the symbol, or that Jose is involved with the angle.

Penta and Jose weren't just co-workers in AEW, as the two crossed paths when Penta, his brother Rey Fenix, and their Death Triangle stablemate PAC feuded with Jose's confidant, Andrade El Idolo, during the late summer/early fall of 2021. While Andrade returned to WWE himself back in January, Jose has been on the free agent market since March, after he was released by AEW. Though he was seen backstage at a TNA event in May and has teased signing with WWE, there's been no word on Jose signing a deal elsewhere.