Released AEW Star Reportedly Spotted At TNA Wrestling Tapings

After having not done so for their first five years of existence, AEW shocked the wrestling world in early April by releasing several talents from its roster. Since then, there's been little movement from any of the talent let go, save for Anthony Henry, who has since been brought back to AEW, and returned to the ring this past week following recovery from a broken jaw. Now, word has emerged that another of the AEW releases may be gearing up for their next move.

Fightful Select reports that Jose the Assistant was spotted backstage at TNA's TV taping this past weekend in Newport, Kentucky. Jose didn't appear on the tapings themselves, but did meet with TNA higher up Tommy Dreamer for "undisclosed" reasons, which will likely lead to speculation that Jose could be joining the promotion.

Jose first gained fame in wrestling in 2021, when he was brought in as the assistant to newly signed AEW star Andrade El Idolo. As such, he became a chief member of a reformed La Faccion Ingobernables stable featuring Andrade and Rush, and continued his association with the group after Andrade was removed following a legitimate backstage incident with Sammy Guevara. Jose was last seen on AEW programming back in December 2023, and was off TV prior to his release after Rush was forced to miss time due to injury and visa issues.

In addition to his assitant skills, Jose was trained as a luchador by the likes of CMLL star Ultimo Guerrero and lucha legends Super Boy and Skayde. He competed as a wrestler from 2007 to 2019, even wrestling enhancement matches for WWE in 2011 and 2012. His most notable run as a performer was for lucha promotion IWRG in 2015, where he wrestled as Principe Orion.