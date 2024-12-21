WWE Hall Of Fame Booker T Opens Up About First Time Meeting Bruce Prichard

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard is on a leave of absence for personal reasons, but the podcast host is still out and about in the world of wrestling. According to Booker T on "The Hall of Fame," Prichard paid him a visit during a recent Reality of Wrestling event, and the "WWE NXT" commentator thanked the executive for helping the promotion over the years. This led to Booker telling a tale about the first time he met Prichard.

"Bruce Prichard — first time I met him, I saw him at the airport," Booker said. "I was sitting in coach and he was like, 'Let me get you an upgrade, man.'"

Prichard informed Booker that he had accumulated enough rewards points with the airline to upgrade Booker's seat to something more comfortable, and despite being slightly taken aback, Booker accepted the offer. Some time later, Booker ran into Prichard at the airport a second time, and Prichard once again offered him a seat upgrade.

"I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I don't know if I can trust this guy or not,'" Booker continued, laughing. "But no, man. He just turned out to be one of the good ones. He just turned out to be a damn good friend over these years that I've known Bruce."

According to Booker, he and Prichard have "broken bread" many times together, with the WWE Hall of Famer stating that Prichard is an excellent cook. In the past, while discussing a backstage fight between Booker and Batista, Prichard referred to Booker as one of his closest friends.

It was announced in November that Prichard would be taking time off from his WWE position, with producer Michael P.S. Hayes stepping back as well. Prichard is reportedly dealing with a family emergency and is expected to return to WWE at some point in the future.

