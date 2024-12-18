AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says These Stars Need To Bring Their A Game To Continental Classic Match

There will be something of a dream match tonight on "AEW Dynamite," as Darby Allin faces Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic Gold League match. While neither man has shown reluctance to take to the skies, their approaches are quite different; Ospreay with his crisp acrobatics, and Allin with his 100-mile-an-hour car crash. It's one that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is looking forward to, noting how their contrasting techniques should make for an entertaining contest.

"Styles make fights," Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast. "The daredevil versus the ultra-athlete ... both of them better come with not only their A game, but kind of a mindset, a mental think-through, because the expectations for this match are at a premium. So how are both guys gonna be showcased in a proper way?" Both Ospreay and Allin have faced criticism from wrestling purists, but for slightly different reasons. With Ospreay, it's a question of his selling, or lack thereof. Parts of his beyond-belief offense, which seems like it would end a match, comes off as just another move. With Allin, it's more a question of whether he'll be in a wheelchair for some of the bumps he puts himself through. Jarrett sounded as if he was a fan of Ospreay's, however, noting that he often calls him "Willy Goat" behind the scenes.

"Man oh man, [Ospreay] can do some incredible stuff," Jarrett reiterated. "Good luck to them. Both of them." Ospreay carries six points into tonight's "Dynamite," while Allin has three. In their most recent outings, Allin defeated Komander on December 7's "AEW Collision," while Ospreay defeated Claudio Castagnoli on December 11's "Dynamite." The semifinal matches of both leagues, as well as the final, will take place at Worlds End on December 28.

