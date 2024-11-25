Bully Ray Blasts Kyle Fletcher And Will Ospreay's Match At AEW Full Gear

Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay were bound to put on a spectacle at Full Gear, but that doesn't mean it was everybody's cup of tea. Even diehard fans of aerial wrestling could admit there was one moment that spat in the face of basic ring psychology. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray became apoplectic recalling the move that caused him to throw his hands up and say, "I'm done."

"That match continued after a jumping tombstone piledriver from the apron to the steel steps," Bully said. "Somebody's gotta put their foot down...It's so bad. A jumping tombstone piledriver from the apron to the top of the steel steps?! You should be taken out in an ambulance!"

Bully suggested there was no universe in which that move shouldn't end a match. He compared it to the piledriver spot WWE did on November 8's "SmackDown," where Kevin Owens delivered a fairly standard piledriver to Randy Orton that he sold as if his career was over. That, Bully argued, was how you protect a move.

"I don't care about match of the year, I don't care about match of the decade," Bully began. "If two talents...just throw it all away and not care, because all you're working for is a pop, all you're doing is chasing the hug, all you're doing is chasing a star rating, nuh uh. No way...It's a spot because you're marks for yourself."

AEW's roster suggests Tony Khan is a fan of flips, with the company going to great lengths to sign both Will Ospreay and Ricochet. Ricochet has publically defended his style, while Will Ospreay once fought his biggest critic — literally and figuratively — in Vader.