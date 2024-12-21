WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Clarifies Position On Hulk Hogan

There are several truths in life, and one of them has long been that Jesse Ventura hates Hulk Hogan, both onscreen and off. The animosity between the two WWE Hall of Famers supposedly goes back to when Hogan helped put a nix on Ventura's attempt to start a union within WWE, leading to decades of Ventura taking snipes at Hogan from the media.

As it turns out, however, maybe Ventura's disdain Hogan was played up for effect...at least to a certain degree. Appearing on "WFAN," Hogan was asked to clarify his animosity with "The Hulkster" and simultaneously tried to downplay, and not downplay, their situation.

"I don't hate him, I don't hate anybody," Ventura said. "But you need to understand something; where I come from, and during most...formative years, I was under an influence that created, for lack of better terms in many way, a monster. And that was when I was a Navy SEAL. I never talked about it, I don't talk about it. But we and that group, we live by a simple premise, and this will answer your question. We don't get mad, we get even."

While Ventura didn't specify how he was getting even with Hogan, instead delving into more about his time in the Navy SEALS, real life evidence suggests that things have worked out better for Ventura than Hogan. The former Minnesota governor is back in the WWE fold, serving as color commentator for Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. Meanwhile, Hogan was nowhere to be found at the event, with some wondering if his recent political statements have left him somewhat persona non grata with WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WFAN" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription