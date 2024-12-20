AEW's Willow Nightingale Discusses Potential Women's Continental Classic

AEW star Willow Nightingale knows a thing or two about being successful in tournaments, and she is advocating for the AEW Continental Classic to be added to the women's division as well.

The 2024 Continental Classic is reaching the final stages, with the semis and finals set to take place at AEW Worlds End later this month. Nightingale, during her recent appearance on AEW Meal and a Match, stated that she would be keen to see a Women's Continental Classic tournament.

"I think it would be very cool [to have a Women's Continental Classic tournament]. When I saw it last year, and obviously I just spoke before about how much I enjoyed it, I was like, 'Oh, we gotta do this.' That would be so cool. But even if we had, like, our own thing, I think if we did our own kind of cool tournament," said Nightingale.

The AEW star then discussed how a women's Continental Classic tournament would be different from another tournament that is a part of the AEW calendar — the Owen Hart Cup, which Nightingale reached the final this year and won the previous year.

"So the tournament types are like an Owen, for example, is single elimination, Continental Classic is a round robin. So that's something where you get to wrestle every single person who's in the tournament. I think that would be cool. I think it would be nice to kind of be, like, you can map out exactly how you want to attack every match versus a single elimination tournament."

The Continental Classic, which was added to AEW last year, is similar to NJPW's G1 Climax tournament, with one major difference between the two being the points awarded for a win. AEW CEO Tony Khan, while discussing the importance of the tournament for AEW, recently revealed that he was inspired by the English Premier League for the points scoring.