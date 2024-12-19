New WWE Tag Champion Ivar Reflects On 2024 Neck Injury: 'I Dodged A Very Big Bullet'

This past week, Ivar and War Raiders tag team partner Erik celebrated a milestone moment, when they defeated The Judgment Day to become new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. It was a great moment for Ivar, and not too long ago, a moment that seemed borderline impossible, after he suffered his second major neck injury in four years.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Ivar gave a detailed description of when he started feeling like something was wrong with his neck, how he tried to fight through, and the moment he realized that wasn't going to happen.

"So it started in Brooklyn before WrestleMania," Ivar said. "Me and Ricochet had a match. And I took a European uppercut, and I felt like...I was like 'Whoa.' I did like a system check, I'm like 'Oh, okay. I'm okay. I'm alright.' Then after that, I was doing 'Main Event,' 'Raw,' 'NXT,' 'NXT' Coconut shows. I was doing some 'SmackDown' dark stuff, I was just on everything.

"And then I got to that match with Oba Femi for the North American Championship in 'NXT.' And we got to the second half of that match, and I just lost all strength in my right arm. I couldn't pick him up, so I just started calling audibles in the ring where I wasn't going to pick him up. We finished the match and that was that. And the whole thing, we were checking on medical to see how I was doing. And then after that match, I was like 'Okay, that's no good.'