GUNTHER Responds To Logan Paul's WWE World Heavyweight Title Aspirations

This week, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed former United States Champion Logan Paul as the newest member of WWE's red brand. With this move, Paul made it clear that his sights were now set on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by GUNTHER. "The Ring General" doesn't seem too bothered by this though. In fact, he would find great joy in putting Paul's dream to rest.

"[Paul] is obviously a very talented man, athletically but also in the entertainment world. He's a jack of all trades, as you say, but I don't believe World Heavyweight Champion is one of them," GUNTHER said on the "Raw on Netflix Kickoff."

"That being said, I think my English is pretty good by now, but I'll make it even simpler. If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this away from me, if he ever makes it to the top of the line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face."

While Paul has captured one of WWE's mid-card titles, his attempts to claim a world title have so far yielded unsuccessful results. His first world title match came in November 2022 as he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Fast forward to May 2024, Paul then tried to dethrone Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at King & Queen of the Ring. Meanwhile, GUNTHER, a former Intercontinental Champion, leveled up to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Damian Priest.

