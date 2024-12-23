Mariah May Takes Credit For Toni Storm's Success, Denies Friendship

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May thought she had seen the last of Toni Storm at Wembley Stadium. But Storm made her surprise return on the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," and it seems that the two are going to cross paths once again.

May was a recent guest on the "Niko Knows Best" podcast to promote her upcoming Tijuana Street Fight against Thunder Rosa at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28, but there is only one woman on May's mind, and it certainly isn't Rosa.

"I am the most dominant champion in AEW, look at what I did to Toni Storm," May said. "Toni Storm was the face of our division, she would honestly be the face of the company if it wasn't for me, and what I did to her, I destroyed her."

May was then asked about the moment when she knew she was no longer a fan of Storm, to which May stated that she had always been a fan of Storm. She also declared unequivocally that she's not Storm's friend and vowed to never be her friend.

"I've always been a Toni Storm fan, that's why I chose to follow her and to learn everything from her, and to steal her life. I always knew coming in I was going to use Toni Storm," May revealed. "I have no relationship with Toni Storm. Mina [Shirakawa], I love, we're still friends, I love Mina, I gave her a chance, she couldn't get the job done which I'm not surprised. But Toni is not my friend, she's never been my friend, and she never will be my friend."

May will defend her AEW Women's World title at Worlds End against former champion Thunder Rosa.

