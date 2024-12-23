Oba Femi Imagines Future WWE NXT Title Win

Oba Femi is one of the quickest-rising stars in WWE today, and with his recent Iron Survivor Challenge victory at WWE NXT Deadline, Femi is set to compete for the WWE NXT Championship early next month. Femi has his sights set on winning that match, and during a recent appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," the wrestler described what his NXT title celebration might look like, specifically regarding his chosen meal afterwards.

"A celebratory meal, for me, would be a tomahawk steak," Femi said.

According to Femi, most Nigerians would want their steak cooked well-done, but the wrestler has started branching out as he matures, and now prefers his steak medium-well. While he can go either way on how the food is cooked, the "NXT" star would want to ensure that it's a sizable cut of meat.

Femi was also asked about title belts in general, and whether or not he has any design elements in mind if he's ever offered a custom legacy championship in WWE's online store. The athlete stated that it's hard to think that far in advance when he's still in the early days of his career, but Femi gave it his best shot.

"I guess it'll have beads on it," Femi continued. "It'll definitely have that same design as the North American Championship, with the fat straps. That's a very hard question to answer. I don't know, but it would definitely have that North American outline if you were to do it now."

For now, Femi is focused on winning the NXT Championship rather than cementing his eventual legacy. The title match is scheduled for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil, set to take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Femi will take on either Trick Williams or Eddy Thorpe, depending on how things play out after last week's "NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.