Bully Ray Dissects Controversial Ending To WWE NXT Title Match

The most recent "WWE NXT" main event concluded in controversial fashion, with both Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe being declared the winner by two different referees. As someone who's been closely invested in Williams' WWE NXT Championship run, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had some thoughts to share on the match during Tuesday's "Busted Open After Dark."

"Immediately I said to myself, 'Wait a minute. Eddy needs to have a body part covering Trick,'" Bully said. "And in the replay, I caught it — Eddy did have an arm draped over Trick Williams' sternum. So Trick's body is covering Eddy [and] Eddy's arm is covering Trick."

After the bell was rung, amid the confusion, "NXT" GM Ava made her way down to the ring, leading to both referees pleading their case. No decision was reached by the end of the show, and Bully doesn't believe there is an obvious answer to which referee was in the right.

"The referee of record gets bumped — he's down on the ground," Bully continued. "Immediately, another referee comes to the ring — the backup referee. In a case like this, whose decision should be final? Because the referee who started the match, who eventually came back in the match, is the referee of record, but he went down and a new referee had to interject. Which referee truly gets to make the call in a situation like that?"

Bully acknowledged that it's possible, in the world of pro wrestling, to write just about any solution to the problem. However, the former ECW star emphasized that he would prefer a logical direction for the storyline. In the end, he believes the decision will fall to Ava. Whatever happens will need to be decided soon, as Oba Femi is scheduled to challenge for the NXT Championship in just over two weeks at WWE NXT New Year's Evil.

