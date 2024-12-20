Report On Talks For Top WWE Stars From Opposing Brands To Fight At WrestleMania 41

With the calendars soon flipping to a new year, the talk of WWE WrestleMania 41 has begun. Next year's big event will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and once again span two nights, specifically April 19 and 20. According to a new report, it may also see a fight between two of WWE's top stars, who currently reside on opposite main roster brands.

Per Fightful Select, WWE officials have heavily discussed the idea of pitting "The Second City Saint" CM Punk against "The OTC" Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 — something Punk had been hoping for. Several weeks ago, this match reportedly wasn't at top consideration, but recently, that changed.

The outlet further notes that, as of a few months ago, Punk and Reigns were slated to go down "drastically different" directions in the build to WrestleMania 41. Specifics of those possible directions were not disclosed, though neither of them reportedly involved Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Previous reports noted that WWE had started crafting WrestleMania 41 plans under the assumption that Johnson, a WWE legend and Hollywood star, would not be available for the premium live event, as he is actively involved in various filming projects. Should Johnson inform WWE that he is available for WrestleMania 41, however, many of those plans, including Punk vs. Reigns, could change.

Currently, Punk is a member of the "WWE Raw" brand, whereas Reigns primarily works on "WWE SmackDown." On January 6, the two will appear under the same banner when "Raw" premieres on Netflix, with Punk taking on Seth Rollins, while Reigns battles Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. The only televised singles match between Punk and Reigns took place back on a special Old School edition off "Raw" in January 2014, in which the latter picked up the win.