Sami Zayn Discusses WWE Raw's Pending Move From Cable To Netflix Streaming

According to former WWE Champion CM Punk, "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix will amplify the company's reach to an extent that many people have yet to grasp. Sami Zayn, a former Intercontinental Champion, echoed that sentiment during a recent interview with "In The Kliq," while adding that WWE is going full force into this transition.

"It's hard to actually articulate it because it's such a massive move for not only our business, the wrestling business and WWE, but it could potentially even be a litmus test for the entire entertainment industry in some respects," Zayn said. "We'll only know the effects of this maybe five, ten years down the road when something like this becomes more commonplace and people will be able to look back and go like 'Oh, you know what, WWE saw where things were headed.' I personally think that will be the case.

"You just look over the years of the way a lot of fans have shifted from cable television to Netflix and streaming services, so I think this is gigantic. WWE has a propensity to go all out for things that require us to go all out. So when we're debuting to a new audience, you know they're gonna pull out all the stops."

WWE's flagship show of "Raw" will make its official Netflix debut on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. So far, four matches are confirmed, including the main event singles match between Punk and Seth Rollins. Elsewhere, Roman Reigns will battle Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, while Liv Morgan defends her WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Appearances from 16-time world champion John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and rapper Travis Scott are also being advertised for the show.

