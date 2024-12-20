Kevin Owens Shares Pic Of Late WWE Greats Sporting Winged Eagle Title Strap

Kevin Owens stole the beloved Winged Eagle championship belt from the real Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, following Owens laying him out with a package piledriver at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he's been flaunting the title ever since. "The Prize Fighter" crashed WWE's press event on Wednesday ahead of "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix, and now, he's trolling Rhodes, and fans, on social media.

Owens posted a photo on X of a pair of wrestling legends wearing the Winged Eagle belt, alongside a photo of himself. In the uncaptioned post, Owens created a collage featuring Andre the Giant, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and himself, walking out of the Premium Live Event with the title on his shoulder. While some fans in Owens' replies countered that Rhodes was the better, and real, champion, others posted photos and GIFs of other iconic wrestlers who at one point physically held the Winged Eagle championship, but were never actually the champion, including Owen Hart, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and Lex Luger.

At the press event at WWE headquarters, Owens stated that his first event as champion would be at a live event in Jacksonville, Florida on December 26. Two days following Owens' attack on Rhodes, WWE issued a health update and said Rhodes was suffering from "axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm." With Rhodes likely out through the end of the year due to time off, with the injury a way to write him off television, a rematch for the pair is reportedly being planned for the new year.