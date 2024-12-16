Kevin Owens Vs. Cody Owens Rematch Reportedly Being Considered For One Of These Shows

Reason would dictate that coming up short in two major title matches would send a normal challenger to the back of the line. But Kevin Owens is no normal challenger. Despite coming up short against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, again, at Saturday Night's Main Event, Owens made a lot of noise by laying Rhodes out with a brutal post-show attack, followed by a heated confrontation with WWE chief content officer Triple H. It was enough noise that the question has changed from "if" Owens can get another title shot to "when."

On the most recent "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that there would be a rematch between Owens and Rhodes. While he was unsure of when the match would take place, Meltzer speculated that it was being considered for two major shows WWE would be holding in early 2025. The first would be "Raw's" debut episode on Netflix on January 6, while the second would be the Royal Rumble on February 1.

Both events would make sense for a third Rhodes-Owens match. WWE has heavily focused on making their inaugural Netflix show a massive event, with several major matches already rumored/confirmed, including CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa. Because of those bouts, Meltzer speculated that "Raw's" Netflix debut would already big enough, and thus wouldn't require Rhodes vs. Owens.

That would then make the Rumble the ideal spot for the match, as well as giving the PLE a marquee World Title match to go along with the Men's and Women's Rumble matches. It would also mark the 3rd time in 5 years Owens has challenged for a World Championship at the Rumble, following losses to Roman Reigns in 2023 and 2021.