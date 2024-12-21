Photo: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Sells Kevin Owens' SNME Attack By Wearing Neck Brace

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been spotted for the first time since being taken out on a stretcher following a brutal package piledriver attack by Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhodes was pictured in a neck brace, selling the injury, which WWE called "axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm." A wrestling fan account posted the photo of Rhodes, alongside a child holding the championship, on a red carpet at Brandi Rhodes' yoga studio in Georgia.

FIRST LOOK OF CODY IN A NECK BRACE AFTER ATTACKED BY KEVIN 🚨🚨🚨 📸 @fabkay/NakedMind pic.twitter.com/YOIwbqp1NL — DREAM (@TeamCody__) December 20, 2024

While Rhodes won the match at the premium live event with a Cody Cutter followed by a Cross Rhodes onto a steel chair, Owens brutally attacked him after the show went off the air, causing the champion to be stretched out of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Rhodes was seemingly written off television for the holiday season, but Owens has been parading around with the beloved winged eagle championship Rhodes wore to the ring. Owens appeared at the WWE Netflix kickoff event at WWE Headquarters on Wednesday, wearing the winged eagle belt, and calling himself the "true WWE Champion." Owens announced his first event as "champion" would be a live show in Jacksonville, Florida on December 26.