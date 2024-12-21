Konnan Explains Why He Was Underwhelmed By WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

This past weekend, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returned to NBC and featured four high-profile title matches, including Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens and Liv Morgan retaining her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY. SNME was able to pull in 1,590,000 viewers, which can be attributed to the stacked card coming into the show and the old school theme promising to make a return. However, former WCW star Konnan believes SNME did not live up to expectations.

Speaking on "Keepin' It 100," Konnan expressed his frustration towards the return of SNME, and felt that any surprises or more important matches were saved for the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. "I was underwhelmed. They didn't do any promos, they didn't do any run-ins, they didn't do anything that would make you want to see, like if you were a new viewer and you hadn't seen it in a while, anything that would make you want to see 'Raw.' Maybe they're saving everything for Netflix, but I was very underwhelmed."

Konnan also stated that he has no desire to watch any future episodes of SNME if it will be similar to the most recent edition of the show. WWE saved their newsworthy angle of the night to occur after SNME went off the air, as Owens attacked Rhodes following their match, stole the Winged Eagle title and got physical with WWE CCO Triple H, who confronted him on the entrance ramp when trying to leave the arena.

