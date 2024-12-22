Bully Ray Names Three AEW Stars Who 'Jumped Off The Screen' At Him On Dynamite
"AEW Dynamite's" Holiday Bash featured several female stars on the broadcast, most notably the match between Mercedes Mone and Anna Jay for the TBS Championship. However, on a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley wanted to give credit to three women who he thought "jumped off the screen" on Wednesday, starting with Harley Cameron.
"First is my new BFF. A girl that has more talent in her f*****g pinky than the majority of people in AEW and that's Harley Cameron. Harley Cameron did the 12 Days of Christmas promoting AEW's merchandise, singing, playing the guitar, being funny and being entertaining. I need a Harley Cameron wrath t-shirt."
Bully Ray then provided his thoughts on the AEW Women's Champion Mariah May, who he believes has done exceptional work building her feud with Thunder Rosa and explained why he's been so impressed with her since arriving in AEW.
"Mariah did a great job with her backstage promo talking about Thunder Rosa and their upcoming match ... I tweeted about Mariah May tonight and I said Mariah May continues to take steps forward both in the ring and with her promos on the mic. Mariah has been somebody who has impressed me from day one because I see the improvement."
Bully Ray shares his thoughts on Toni Storm
Finally, Bully Ray spoke about Toni Storm, who returned to AEW last week, seemingly dropping her "Timeless" gimmick. He explained that he's invested in the amnesia storyline that AEW has created for Storm and would rather focus on her character work rather than some of the backstage politics associated with her return.
"The Toni Storm that I remember and that I know and love. Toni Storm who throws the metal horns in the air. She's got that black mascara ... I really like this story that they have begun to unfold with Toni. The amnesia story. I know last week people were pissed off and b******g and complaining about it shouldn't have been on Collision or Rampage or whatever show it was that she re-debuted on ... I just want to focus on the positive stuff. Toni is a phenomenal performer."
On the most recent "AEW Rampage," Cameron competed in singles action against Willow Nightingale. Meanwhile, May's match with Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship has already been confirmed to take place at World's End in a Tijuana Street Fight on December 28.
