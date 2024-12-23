WWE's Seth Rollins Assesses His Career Against The Rock's

Now 20 years into his wrestling career that has seen him atop both Ring of Honor and WWE, Seth Rollins is embarking on what could be one of the most important feuds of his career against CM Punk. And as he does so, Rollins remains as able a performer as ever, continuing to work at the pace and style that got him notoriety in the first place, even after he's had to dealt with a variety of injuries that in the past would've shortened his career.

During an interview with the "Jason Khalipa Podcast," Rollins talked about the secrets to his longevity, contrasting his career with some other notable wrestling figures, including The Rock. While Rollins in no way tried to put down the accomplishments of a man he faced off against at WrestleMania 40 earlier this year, he did point out that his in-ring career lasted far longer than Rock's did.

"You look at guys who, for example, The Rock...The Rock's run in WWE was like five years," Rollins said. "He was only in WWE for, like, five years. That's it. Like, 97 to 02, and a little bit after that. But that was his main run. And I've already been with the company for, what, thirteen years? I've been on the main roster for eleven, ten years...no no, I lied, I've been on the main roster for twelve years, been with the company for fourteen years. And I've got a lot left in the tank, I feel like."

While some of that is due to Rock putting his wrestling career aside to pursue film opportunities, Rollins also attributed his longevity to "changes in communication" regarding health and fitness in wrestling over the years, something he felt wasn't quite the case during Rock's heyday.

