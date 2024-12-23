Why Dave Meltzer Expects AEW Star Mercedes Mone To Win Wrestle Dynasty Match

Having two championships at once is pretty good, but as Kenny Omega proved during his belt collector days, holding three championships at the same time is even better. That idea isn't lost on Mercedes Mone, who is looking to give her AEW TBS and New Japan Strong Women's Championships some company, when she faces Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty next month, with Mone's Strong Women's Title and Shirakawa's RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title on the line.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer started discussing the match after noting that Mone had sent in a promo for RevPro's Uprising event this past weekend, which aired after Shirakawa's successful title defense over Dani Luna. Meltzer sees this promo as even more evidence that fans should put their money on, well, Mone, come Wrestle Dynasty.

"I think most people expect Mercedes to win, and perhaps her sending the video and playing the video at yesterday's show probably makes that an even stronger suggestion of what will happen," Meltzer said. "Which means Mercedes is probably going to a RevPro show, which is interesting, because her contract, her pay level for normal wrestling is way above what RevPro could afford. So I mean, the interesting thing here is she's doing it, if she's doing it, she's doing it because its something she wants to do."

While the New Japan Strong and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championships will be on the line in the match, Mone's TBS Championship will not be up for grabs, guaranteeing that Mone will at least walk out of Wrestle Dynasty with some gold. That may prove to be somewhat disappointing for Shirakawa, who came up just short of winning an AEW Championship two weeks ago, when she unsuccessfully challenged old friend Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription