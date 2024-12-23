Book About WWE Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Set For 2025

Few individuals have had as much of an impact on the professional wrestling industry as Robert "Gorilla Monsoon" Marella. Across nearly 50 years, Monsoon participated in every aspect of the business, from wrestling to commentary to booking. Fans looking for more insight into the WWE Hall of Famer are in luck, as PWInsider has revealed the release date for the upcoming biography "Irresistible Force: The Life & Times of Gorilla Monsoon" — September 30, 2025.

"Irresistible Force" is written by Brian R. Solomon, who has previously authored a book on Edward Farhat, AKA The Sheik. Like that biography, the Gorilla Monsoon book will be published by ECW Press, who has no association with the wrestling promotion despite often releasing books discussing the industry.

Marella was closely associated with WWE for almost his entire career, serving as a close advisor to both Vince McMahon Sr. and, once he sold the company, his son Vince McMahon Jr. To this day, the backstage area where WWE executives watch and produce their shows is named in honor of the performer.

Monsoon was among the first people inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1994 after the promotion first created the institution the previous year. Marella later died of heart failure in 1999, at the age of 62.

Broadcasters such as Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross have lavished praise onto Monsoon for both personal and professional reasons, with Ross previously stating that he owes his entire career to Monsoon.