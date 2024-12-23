AEW Star Britt Baker Explains Why She Put Dentistry Career On The Backburner

It's been a roller coaster last year for AEW star Britt Baker, who missed almost ten months recovering from a mini-stroke before finally returning to the ring in July. That would be a stressful recovery time for anyone, but it would seem to be more so for Baker, who had become well known for working as a dentist on the days she wasn't wrestling.

Alas, as Baker had previously hinted at, those days are largely over. Chatting it up with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on "DDP's Gauntlet," Baker revealed that she was no longer working as a dentist full-time, which she attributed to her wrestling career and the distraction it was beginning to cause when she was in the office.

"It was turning into, like a comic-con, where people were coming in," Baker said. "Because you can find me. People were coming in and asking for autographs and pictures. And like, they'd schedule appointments, take up appointments slots. And my staff, they were like 'Whoa, we got to make money. This isn't it, this isn't it Britt.' And then there's just some scary fans. Like, where we had to call the cops, and they were going to come and kill us."

Baker made it clear, however, that she hasn't left being a dentist fully behind, and is keen to pick it back up once her wrestling career was behind her.

"I love it," Baker said. "And when they need me, they call me, I'm there. If the other dentist is sick, they need help, or if it's some of my ride or die patients that don't want to see anyone else, I'm in there. There's this kid that I love seeing. But it's just, right now, wrestling has to be at the forefront."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "DDP's Gauntlet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription