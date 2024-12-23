Why Kevin Nash Says Triple H Is A Better Fit To Run WWE Than The Rock

Recently, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo floated a conspiracy theory suggesting TKO board director Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might replace Paul "Triple H" Levesque with his longtime collaborator Brian Gewirtz. While there doesn't appear to be any truth to this, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the possibility on "Kliq This." Nash felt fairly confident that Levesque wouldn't be going anywhere, and used a recent social media clip as proof he's better suited to run WWE's creative than perhaps anyone else.

"They brought back [Shinsuke Nakamura] and they were working out his entrance," Nash began. "It was on Instagram. And they showed Paul walking the production people through what he wanted. 'I want it lit not so much on the top, but underneath.' And he walked them through this entire process of what he saw personally for this guy's entrance. And I was just like...that's what makes the difference between good and great: Detail. And he's dialing this f***in' in, and I'm saying to myself, Dwayne doesn't have the time for that."

Nash compared the respect WWE talent has for Levesque to the respect players had for legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, noting that both inspire their "players" to perform at their best.

"It's the Triple H era because...people will run through f***ing walls for him," Nash said. "He gets it. And that's the intangible that Brian Gewirtz or Dwayne, they're not going to have."

At one time, Brian Gewirtz was high on the food chain within WWE's creative team, and was known as the architect behind many of The Rock's promos. Having formed a strong working relationship together, The Rock eventually lured Gewirtz away from wrestling to his Seven Bucks Productions entertainment company.