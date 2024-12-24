ROH Star Looks Back On Wrestling Ronda Rousey

AEW star Billie Starkz has achieved quite a bit in the pro wrestling world, despite being only 20 years of age, one of which was facing Ronda Rousey.

Rousey had seemingly walked away from pro wrestling following the expiry of her WWE contract in 2023. But, she shocked many in the pro wrestling world when she returned to the ring, with one of her matches coming against Starkz. The young AEW and ROH star has now opened up about her experience of facing the UFC legend, during her recent appearance on "The Wrestling Classic."

"It was a very out of the blue experience and it was crazy how it unfolded, and I was happy to do the match. It was crazy to me that we got to wrestle twice in the same week, but being able to say that I had her last match, for I think a while ... I don't know when she's coming back so I can say I was the last one we know of," said Starkz. "Everybody can't get over me dumping her on the head and I was like, 'It's just a German [suplex], I do it to everybody, I promise.'"

Starkz got to share the ring with the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion on two occasions, both of which were tag team matches where she teamed with ROH Women's World Champion Athena to face Rousey and her good friend Marina Shafir. The first match took place at the Revolver Unreal show, where Starkz and Athena got the win, but Rousey and Shafir defeated the duo the very next night on ROH.

Starkz and Athena, who have teamed together numerous times aside from the two matches against Rousey, went one-on-one against each other at ROH Final Battle 2024, where Athena continued her record-breaking run as ROH Women's World Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.