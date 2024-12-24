WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes The Rock Is More Involved In 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has drawn up a storyline for The Rock if he were to return to WWE in 2025, one that could potentially unite the Bloodline.

Henry, on "Busted Open," stated that if The Rock returns, he should unify the warring Bloodline factions and become the "High Chief." He likened his idea to what the NWO did in WCW in the '90s and feels that The Rock is the only one who can unify the Bloodline. The Hall of Famer believes that the storyline could see the unified Bloodline "own wrestling."

"Guys, I really do think that this is the year that The Rock tries to insert himself as not only The Tribal Chief but the High Chief. I think that it would be great that Solo, Roman, all of The Usos, and all of the Fatus, all of the Tongans together would join and do something like a takeover," said the legend. "It would have to be as heels. It would make the rest of the wrestling world babyfaces."

Tommy Dreamer, who was also on the podcast, liked the idea even though he mentioned that Jey Uso is a much-loved babyface currently. He also suggested the possibility of the unified Bloodline potentially facing a babyface group led by John Cena or Cody Rhodes.

"The World's Strongest Man" highlighted that every family has internal conflicts, but The Rock could bring them together. In the storyline he proposed, the entire faction would ultimately submit to the will and desires of The Rock.

"At the end, you have to have guys do what they're told to do, or do what they're kind of led and pushed toward doing," said Henry. "Nonetheless, it would be interesting in pro wrestling to have that dynamic like that where you have a Vince McMahon boss-type character ... and it's been a long time since we've had that in pro wrestling."

Dreamer added that such a storyline could reflect real-life scenarios as The Rock serves on the board of directors for TKO, the parent company of WWE.