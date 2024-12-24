Annual WWE Event Reportedly Canceled

This marks the first year since 2003 that WWE hasn't hosted a Tribute to the Troops event, and it might be a while until there's another one. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," veteran journalist Dave Meltzer noted that the show appears to have been quietly canceled and provided some insights into why.

"No more. It's done. Obviously, the year being up, I think in the last month people were kind of asking when they're taping it. It just was not being taped. They had too many other things going on. I don't know if it's done for good, but this is the first year that they haven't done anything with that."

While Bruce Prichard previously stated that John Bradshaw Layfield played a huge role in WWE launching Tribute to the Troops, Meltzer noted that it was one of Vince McMahon's ideas. With WWE now owned by Endeavor as part of TKO Group Holdings and Nick Khan and Paul Levesque running the ship, McMahon no longer has any say in the promotion. The previous edition of Tribute to the Troops also aired on Fox, which is no longer one of the company's broadcast homes, and it's currently unknown if there was interest from other networks.

As Meltzer mentioned, WWE has been busy lately and this may have contributed to Tribute to the Troops being put on hold. This month marked the return of Saturday Night's Main Event, which will become a regular thing moving forward. Furthermore, "WWE Raw" is moving to Netflix in January, so company officials have plenty to focus on at the moment.