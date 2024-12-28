Mustafa Ali Discusses Canceled Creative Plans For Him In WWE

In his seven-year run with WWE, Mustafa Ali notably entered the Cruiserweight Classic, led the Retribution stable, and challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. As revealed on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Ali was also once slated to win a different title in the company — that being the NXT North American Championship. Like many things in WWE, though, that plan was subject to a major change.

"The plan was actually to put the North American Championship on me months prior [to the scheduled title match against Dominik Mysterio]," Ali said. "But WWE is so smart with advertising and contract negotiation. So NXT, the network deal was coming up. Shawn [Michaels] in NXT is awesome. He explains to me, he's like, 'Hey, we're gonna put the North American Championship on you.' What happens is the network deal is coming up, and this is when Judgment Day, specifically Dom, is just white hot. I mean, they're still white hot right now, but Dom was next level right there. So they were like, 'Hey, everyone in Judgment Day has a championship. We want to put a championship on Dom, and we want to spike the ratings for NXT.'"

As Ali alluded to, his return to "WWE NXT" came around the same time as the brand's television rights negotiations with the CW Network, which was later finalized and announced in November 2023. In September 2023, Ali was prepared to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at "NXT" No Mercy. Just days before the premium live event, however, he was released from WWE, causing the company to pivot to Trick Wiliams as Mysterio's challenger instead.