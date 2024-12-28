Sami Zayn Opens Up About He And Kevin Owens Going Separate Ways In WWE

WWE star Sami Zayn has addressed his current on-screen relationship with Kevin Owens, following Owens' constant diatribe against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and the OG Bloodline.

Owens has been on a mission to destroy Rhodes after being unhappy at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion siding with Reigns after all that Reigns and the OG Bloodline have done to them. Another WWE star whom Owens could point the finger at forgetting what the Bloodline did to him was Zayn, who talked about his current position with Owens on "In The Kliq."

"I don't really know what to say there because nothing ... you know it's one of the rare times where Kevin and I kind of went our separate ways and nothing really terrible happened. I just stayed on 'Raw' and he went to 'SmackDown,' and we were Tag Team Champions, we lost the titles, we went separate ways, nothing really, you know ... nobody turned on the other, no hurt feelings as far as I know. I don't really know I don't know what he's thinking," said Zayn. "I don't really have time to stop and think about what he's thinking. I see some of his actions. Do I agree with all of them? No. I understand most of them, I don't necessarily agree with all of it."

Zayn said that his relationship with Roman Reigns is different from that with Owens, highlighting how his and Owens' friendship has spanned for a much longer time. He also added that he doesn't wish to speculate on what Owens feels about his relationship with Reigns and co. as he currently has to deal with Drew McIntyre, as well as what's happening around him on "Raw," especially the drama surrounding Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Zayn believes any resolution or discussion about his current standing with Owens would be dealt with whenever the two cross paths.

